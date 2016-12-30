BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Memtech International Ltd
* Memtech international -unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with zhejiang add auto-parts for sale of two pieces of its land
* Deal for aggregate cash consideration of rmb 41 million
* Company expects to receive net proceeds from disposal of rmb39 million
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing