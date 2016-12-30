Dec 30 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI announces rate of interest on floating rate bonds

* Rate of interest on the floating rate bonds, 2017 (FRB, 2017) applicable for the half-year (January 02, 2017 to July 01, 2017) shall be 6.59 per cent per annum.

* Coupon rate has been fixed at 6.59 per cent Source text: bit.ly/2iLzJTT