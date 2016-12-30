Dec 30 Alma Media Oyj :

* Has divested its 49.9 pct shareholding of Professio Finland Oy, events organizing company, to Cor Group Oy

* Parties have agreed to not disclose transaction price

* Says enters 0.4 million euro ($422,360) profit from sale to its Q4 2016 accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)