BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Eenergia S.A. :
* Wins a 5 year technological partnership from Mexico's Banca Mifel for their credit card processing in Chile
* Will process the whole credit card operation circuit as well as hardware infrastructure and the required communications network Source text: bit.ly/2hBtk1D
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing