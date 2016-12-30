BRIEF-Penn National Gaming names Nelson Parker senior vp of corporate development
Penn National Gaming names Nelson N. Parker senior vice president of corporate development
Dec 30 Twintec AG :
Chairman of the supervisory board Metehan Sen informed the management board today that, for personal reasons, he will resign from office on Jan 31, 2017
Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility to June 15th