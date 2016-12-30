US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 30 Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd
* Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd says P.V.Chandrasekar has resigned as a managing director of the company
* Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd says resignation of managing director & non executive director Source text - (bit.ly/2hyFk2b) Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)