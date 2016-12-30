UPDATE 1-Ireland launches long-awaited AIB IPO in fresh milestone
* Finance Minister says market conditions right for sale (Adds details, further fin min quotes)
Dec 30 Cimb Group Holdings Bhd :
* Entered into share transfer agreement to sell its 18.21% stake in Bank Of Yingkou to Shanghai Guozhijie Investment Development
* Agreement for total consideration of rmb1.51 billion
* Proposed divestment does not have any material effect on CIMB's consolidated net assets and earnings for the financial year ended 31 dec 2015 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2iLs8oe] Further company coverage:
* Finance Minister says market conditions right for sale (Adds details, further fin min quotes)
* Cash dividend maintained at 3.60 cps for full year ended 31 march 2017