Dec 30 Cimb Group Holdings Bhd :

* Entered into share transfer agreement to sell its 18.21% stake in Bank Of Yingkou to Shanghai Guozhijie Investment Development

* Agreement for total consideration of rmb1.51 billion

* Proposed divestment does not have any material effect on CIMB's consolidated net assets and earnings for the financial year ended 31 dec 2015