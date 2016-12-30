Dec 30 Axiscades Engineering Technologies Ltd

* Axiscades Engineering Technologies alloted 10.6 million shares to India Aviation Training Institute Source text : [AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on December 30, 2016, has issued and allotted 1,05,69,937 (One Crore Five Lakhs Sixty Nine Thousand Nine Hundred and Thirty Seven Only) New Equity shares of the Company to the Shareholders (as on the record date i.e. December 20, 2016) of India Aviation Training Institute Private Limited] Further company coverage: