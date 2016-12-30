BRIEF-India's Sunil Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5 million rupees versus profit 8.5 million rupees year ago
Dec 30 Gaurav Mercantiles Ltd :
* Says Ruchi Sharma, chief financial officer of the company has resigned Source text: bit.ly/2ioLtPD Further company coverage:
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 876 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 10.89 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qvy1hZ) Further company coverage: