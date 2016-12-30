BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Pax Global Technology Ltd
* Parties entered into 2017 framework agreement pursuant to which group will continue to purchase security decoder chips
* Parties entered into 2017 framework agreement to purchase controller unit chips and contactless reader chips from hi sun group
* Parties are company as purchaser and Hi Sun as seller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing