Dec 30 Vantage Development SA :

* Its unit, VD sp. z o.o. Mieszkania XVI sp. k., signs 36.6 million zloty ($8.73 million) deal with Mostostal Warszawa SA

* Mostostal Warszawa to construct a multifamily residential complex Vena Mokotow along with related amentities in Warsaw Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1939 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)