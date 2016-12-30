Dec 30 Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd

* Gne and purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Purchaser being Yip Sum Yin

* GCL-Poly directors expect that GCL-poly group would record from proposed disposal an unaudited loss before taxation of rmb138.4 million

* GNE and purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement, GNE has agreed to sell, entire equity interest in target

* Deal for fixed price of hk$250 million plus adjustment amount

* GNE directors expect that GNE group would record from proposed disposal an unaudited loss before taxation of approximately rmb183.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: