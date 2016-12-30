UPDATE 1-Ireland launches long-awaited AIB IPO in fresh milestone
* Finance Minister says market conditions right for sale (Adds details, further fin min quotes)
Dec 30 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* Unit entered into facility agreement with borrowers
* Lender has agreed to provide facility in principal amount of up to US$65 million
* Borrowers being Utopia and Noosa; Lender being Dynasty Jade Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finance Minister says market conditions right for sale (Adds details, further fin min quotes)
* Cash dividend maintained at 3.60 cps for full year ended 31 march 2017