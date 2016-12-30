Dec 30 Hoifu Energy Group Ltd :

* Deal for consideration of rmb3mln

* Vendor being Hebei Panbao Zeolite Technology Co.

* Vendor and purchaser entered into agreement

* Net proceeds from disposal of approximately hk$3.22 million

* Group expects to record a loss arising from disposal of approximately hk$1.4 million upon completion of disposal