BRIEF-Rigel Pharmaceuticals enters into amendment to controlled equity offerings sales agreement
* Entered into amendment no. 1 to controlled equity offerings sales agreement, dated august 18, 2015 - SEC filing
Dec 30 Phoenix New Media Ltd :
* Phoenix New Media announces conversion of loans to preferred shares of yidian
* Phoenix New Media - has agreed to exercise its right to convert us$20 million of loans granted by company to Particle Inc in January and April 2016
* Phoenix New Media Ltd - upon completion of conversion, company is expected to own approximately 47.8% of total outstanding shares of particle
* Phoenix New Media Ltd - to convert US$20 million of loans granted by company to particle inc into series d1 preferred shares to be issued by particle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 24, 2017, co appointed Adam Contos as co-chief executive officer, to serve alongside Dave Liniger, effective May 30, 2017