Dec 30 Qpr Software Plc

* Delivers Finnish public sector enterprise architecture modeling service to Ministry of Finance

* Ministry has, however, a right to terminate contract after two years, or to continue contract term for a maximum of two years

* Contract term is four years, from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2020

* Minimum contract value during first two years of is 0.2 million euros ($211,180) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)