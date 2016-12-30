BRIEF-NPT posts FY net profit after taxation NZ$3.1 mln
* Cash dividend maintained at 3.60 cps for full year ended 31 march 2017
Dec 30 Oestjydsk Bank A/S :
* Still sees 2016 profit before value adjustments and impairment at about 45-50 million Danish crowns
* Sees 2016 pre-tax profit at 5-10 million Danish crowns ($7.10 million)
* Says pays no interest on bank hybrid capital instruments
* Says will submit capital conservation plan to FSA approval
* Expects to break solvency requirements as of Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0461 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cash dividend maintained at 3.60 cps for full year ended 31 march 2017
* Richard Thomson appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: