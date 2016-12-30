Dec 30 Oestjydsk Bank A/S :

* Still sees 2016 profit before value adjustments and impairment at about 45-50 million Danish crowns

* Sees 2016 pre-tax profit at 5-10 million Danish crowns ($7.10 million)

* Says pays no interest on bank hybrid capital instruments

* Says will submit capital conservation plan to FSA approval

* Expects to break solvency requirements as of Jan. 1, 2017