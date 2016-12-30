Dec 30 GfK SE

* Says no indications of an amelioration of challenging competitive market in consumer experiences, ongoing start-up difficulties in the consumer choices sector in Q4

* Adjusted operating income margin to significantly decline in 2016

* Assumes that also 2017 will be impacted by a tough competitive environment

* Says management, supervisory boards recommend shareholders accept offer from KKR

* Price of 43.50 eur per share offered by KKR is adequate