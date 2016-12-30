BRIEF-Mediware to acquire Kinnser Software
* Mediware Information Systems Inc - transaction, backed by TPG Capital, enables mediware to expand its portfolio in home health and hospice space Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 30 Town Health International Medical Group Ltd
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, sale shares
* Deal at consideration of hk$430 million
* Ip Chun Heng, Wilson resigned as an executive director
* Expected that group will record an unaudited accounting gain of approximately hk$15 million as a result of disposal
* Ooasis beauty as vendor, profit castle as purchaser and dr. Ip as guarantor entered into sp agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mediware Information Systems Inc - transaction, backed by TPG Capital, enables mediware to expand its portfolio in home health and hospice space Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PHILADELPHIA, May 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Emmanuel Rutema couldn't keep the smile off his face as he tested out his new prosthetic arm and promptly knocked himself on the nose.