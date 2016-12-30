BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Impera Capital SA :
* Leszek Szwedo reduces stake in the company to 3.5 percent from 6.79 percent via a sale of 0.3 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.