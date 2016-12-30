Dec 30 Coor Service Management Holding AB :

* Extends agreement for Integrated Facility Management Services (IFM) with Tieto in Scandinavia

* Deal runs for 2 years and is worth 55 million Swedish crowns ($6.1 million) annually

($1 = 9.0675 Swedish crowns)