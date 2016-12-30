BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 30 Coor Service Management Holding AB :
* Extends agreement for Integrated Facility Management Services (IFM) with Tieto in Scandinavia
* Deal runs for 2 years and is worth 55 million Swedish crowns ($6.1 million) annually
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0675 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
May 30 Asian Television Network International Ltd