Dec 30 Honda Canada -

* Honda Canada - Voluntarily recalled 52,710 Odyssey Minivans from 2011-2016 model years

* Honda Canada Inc - No crashes or injuries have been reported related to the issue, which was discovered through warranty claims

* Honda Canada - Recalled Odyssey Minivans to install additional springs and brackets onto slide mechanism for outer second row seats

* Honda Canada - Additional second row seat slide springs and brackets will be installed, free of charge

* Honda Canada - Due to large volume of new parts needed to repair affected units, necessary parts will not be available until spring 2017