BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Towle & Co:
* Towle & Co reports 15.0 percent passive stake in destination maternity corp as of december 22, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (bit.ly/2hCgnod) Further company coverage:
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.