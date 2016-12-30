BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 30 1spatial Plc :
* Marcus Hanke has ceased to carry out functions of chief executive officer and will be resigning as a director
* Claire Milverton, chief financial officer, will carry out these functions on an interim basis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
May 30 Asian Television Network International Ltd