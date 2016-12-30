Dec 30 Csp Inc :

* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC Filing

* unable to file annual report on form 10-K for year ended Sept 30, 2016 due to delay in completing financial statements, other related disclosures

* delay due to expanded testing of revenue deal for european operations in accordance with revenue recognition criteria as required by U.S. GAAP