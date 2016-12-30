Dec 30 Huntsman Corp :

* Intends to make a $260 million early repayment of debt using proceeds from sale of its European surfactants business

* The debt repayment is in addition to recent debt reductions of $100 million in September 2016 and $100 million in July 2016