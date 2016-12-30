BRIEF-India's Sarthak Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus 301,000 rupees year ago
Dec 30 (Reuters) -
* Reserve bank of India- Daily limit of withdrawal from atms been increased with effect from January 01, 2017, from existing 2500 rupees to 4500 rupees per day per card
* Reserve bank of India- No change in weekly withdrawal limits, disbursals should predominantly be in denomination of 500 rupees Source text : bit.ly/2iq3bSY
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus 301,000 rupees year ago
* Says considered proposal for raising of rs 17.56 billion rupees through issuance of 'w' series corporate bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: