BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 PWC Capital Inc :
* Versabank and PWC Capital Inc. Announce that securityholders approved the merger and related transactions
* Pwc capital inc says has delivered notices of redemption to holders of its 7.5% notes maturing on march 31, 2017
* Pwc capital inc - merger is expected to close in Q1 of calendar 2017 Source text (nBw6WVwda) Further company coverage:
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.