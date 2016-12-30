Dec 30 Organigram Holdings Inc

* OrganiGram Holdings Inc - voluntarily recalling certain lots of medical marijuana which were supplied between August and December 2016

* OrganiGram Holdings Inc - in event that number of contaminated lots significantly increases, company's operating revenue could be negatively affected

* OrganiGram announces voluntary product recall

* OrganiGram Holdings - recall due to detection of amounts of unapproved pesticide not registered for use on marijuana under pest control products act