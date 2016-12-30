BRIEF-Agility Health reports Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Agility Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 30 Viad Corp
* Viad Corp hotel suffers fire damage
* Viad Corp says Mount Royal Hotel in Downtown Banff, Canada was evacuated Thursday due to a fire and is now closed until further notice
* Viad Corp says working with authorities and our insurance carriers to assess extent of damage and remediation that will be required to re-open hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agility Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $1 billion private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the Hertz Corporation