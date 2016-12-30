BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Vericel Corp :
* Vericel Corp says entered into a first loan modification agreement
* Vericel -loan modification agreement modifies certain financial covenants and also modifies terms of final payment of term loan advances Source text (bit.ly/2igusXk) Further company coverage:
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel