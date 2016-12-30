BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 HCI Group Inc
* HCI Group - on Dec 30, co entered into an executive employment agreement with co's CEO which provides CEO with annual base salary of $950,000 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iyu4Bg) Further company coverage:
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: