Dec 30 T-mobile US Inc :

* T-Mobile US Inc - unit entered into a new three-year $2.5 billion revolving credit facility and a $660 million secured term loan facility

* T-Mobile US Inc - on December 29, 2016, unit terminated that certain $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility, dated May 1, 2013