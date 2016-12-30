BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Intrexon Corp
* Intrexon Corp - amendment extends term of services agreement from January 1, 2017 to January 1, 2018
* Intrexon - on Dec 30, co, Third Security executed amendment to services agreement, dated as of Nov 1, 2015, and amended on Oct 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iOg4H9) Further company coverage:
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel