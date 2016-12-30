Dec 30 Intrexon Corp

* Intrexon Corp - amendment extends term of services agreement from January 1, 2017 to January 1, 2018

* Intrexon - on Dec 30, co, Third Security executed amendment to services agreement, dated as of Nov 1, 2015, and amended on Oct 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iOg4H9)