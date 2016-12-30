BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc
* JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc board to submit proposal for liquidation of fund to vote of stockholders
* JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc says board is currently analyzing considerations regarding timing and format of this proposal
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares