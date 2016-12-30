Dec 30 Harte Hanks Inc

* Harte Hanks - on December 23, Harte-Hanks Trillium UK and Harte-Hanks Trillium Software Germany terminated all commitments and repaid in full all outstanding loans

* Harte Hanks - prepayment penalties of about $1.3 million were incurred as a result of termination of credit agreement