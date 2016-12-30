BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Trillion Grand Corporate Company Ltd
* Purchaser and vendor entered into second agreement
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares at hk$100 million
* Purchaser being Jovial Tycoon Holdings; vendor being Sminent International
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing