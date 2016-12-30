Dec 30 Cabela's Inc

* Cabela's - co, Bass Pro Group, Llc got request for additional information and documentary material FTC, in connection with merger - sec filing

* Cabela's - Capital One says deals under bank purchase agreement will be approved by OCC but approval not likely to occur prior to October 3, 2017

* Cabela's - potential alternative structures being evaluated to permit closing of Bass Pro deal on or prior to October 3, 2017

* Cabela's - issuance of such second request "does not indicate that the FTC has concluded that the transaction raises competition concerns"

* Continues to expect clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino act,section 114(1) of competition act during the first half of 2017

* Cabela's - Capital One no longer expects to get OCC approval under BMA in time to permit Bass Pro Deal, bank purchase agreement to close by H1 2017