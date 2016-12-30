US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 30 Merck Ltd :
* says demand notice from NPPA
* says co has been legally advised it has a good defendable case on merits
* co will challenge orders and will defend itself vigorously
* says received a demand notice from national pharmaceutical pricing authority demanding a sum of rs. 116.8 million rupees plus interest
* says NPPA alleges overcharging of price of formulation, polybion l 100 ml syrup, during period from January 2006 to June 2009
* government has issued demand notice despite the fact that co was neither a manufacturer nor a marketer of the subject drug Source text: (bit.ly/2hyWxsn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
