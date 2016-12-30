BRIEF-NPT posts FY net profit after taxation NZ$3.1 mln
* Cash dividend maintained at 3.60 cps for full year ended 31 march 2017
Dec 30 Mason Financial Holdings Ltd
* Unit entered into second facility agreement with second borrower
* Term of the second facility agreement is 2 months from the drawdown date
* Lender has agreed to provide second facility in amount up to us$8.3 million to second borrower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cash dividend maintained at 3.60 cps for full year ended 31 march 2017
* Richard Thomson appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: