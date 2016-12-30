US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 30 ANG Industries Ltd :
* says unit in question is an export unit and after the proposed sale the company shall be left with 2 other units situated in Sitarganj (Uttrakhand) and SEZ Noida UP
* says co, bankers in talks in various joint lender forum meetings to monetise certain assets to reduce debt
* clarifies on news item "SBI plans to sell manufacturing plants of ang industries limited"
* SBI on behalf of the banks have given mandate to sbi capital markets to find a potential buyer based on Swiss challenge method
* any asset sale by company is subject to all the bankers agreeing and hence EOI was taken out to start the process by SBI caps Source text:(bit.ly/2hzido7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
