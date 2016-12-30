Dec 30 ANG Industries Ltd :

* says unit in question is an export unit and after the proposed sale the company shall be left with 2 other units situated in Sitarganj (Uttrakhand) and SEZ Noida UP

* says co, bankers in talks in various joint lender forum meetings to monetise certain assets to reduce debt

* clarifies on news item "SBI plans to sell manufacturing plants of ang industries limited"

* SBI on behalf of the banks have given mandate to sbi capital markets to find a potential buyer based on Swiss challenge method

* any asset sale by company is subject to all the bankers agreeing and hence EOI was taken out to start the process by SBI caps Source text:(bit.ly/2hzido7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)