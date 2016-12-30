BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 30 Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co Ltd
* Entered into equipment transfer agreement with Potevio Intelligence & Lighting Institute
* Deal in respect of sale of 121 sets of spare equipment
* Deal at a consideration of rmb7.9 million
* Deal at a consideration of rmb7.9 million
* Would be able to generate a net gain of rmb4.1 million from the sale
