UPDATE 2-South Africa's Liberty CEO leaves after board clash
* Standard Bank head of investment bank replaces him (Adds chairman comment)
Dec 30 China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd :
* Upon completion, purchaser will own entire equity interest in each of target companies
* Purchaser being Ningbo Aoguan Real Estate and target companies being Ningbo Haituo, Ningbo Tianpai and Ningbo Disai
* Vendor being Ningbo Haipai Real Estate and vendor guarantors being Ningbo Haitian Shiji Industrial
* Vendor, purchaser, vendor guarantors, purchaser guarantor and target companies entered into equity transfer agreement
* Agreement for total consideration of rmb710 million in cash
* Consideration shall be funded by group's internal resources and/or financing through bank borrowing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Standard Bank head of investment bank replaces him (Adds chairman comment)
* Both states still effectively fight a proxy war (Adds memorandum signed in paragraphs 12-13)