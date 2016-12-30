BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* Lender, a unit of company, entered into facility agreement with Goal Best Holdings Limited as borrower
* Pursuant to agreement lender agreed to provide facility in total principal amount of hk$660 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.