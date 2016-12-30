BRIEF-Agility Health reports Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Agility Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 30 Nikkei:
* East Japan Railway has made joint bid for rights to manage train services on major British network - Nikkei
* JR East-led consortium, also includes Mitsui & Co and Abellio, is competing against a UK-French JV- Nikkei
* The JR East consortium, if it wins the bid, would take over the franchise and manage the service for seven-to-10 years - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2hxnTvw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $1 billion private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the Hertz Corporation