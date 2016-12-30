BRIEF-Agility Health reports Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Agility Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 30 Frankly Inc
* Frankly secures revolving credit facility
* Frankly Inc says - credit agreement is secured by Frankly's assets and has a one-year initial term, and carries interest at 2.25 pct above prime rate
* Frankly Inc - credit agreement, which replaces Frankly's prior credit facility with Bridge Bank
* Frankly - credit agreement provides for initial limit of us$1.5 million, which can be increased up to US$3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agility Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $1 billion private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the Hertz Corporation