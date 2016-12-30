Dec 30 Frankly Inc

* Frankly secures revolving credit facility

* Frankly Inc says - credit agreement is secured by Frankly's assets and has a one-year initial term, and carries interest at 2.25 pct above prime rate

* Frankly Inc - credit agreement, which replaces Frankly's prior credit facility with Bridge Bank

* Frankly - credit agreement provides for initial limit of us$1.5 million, which can be increased up to US$3 million