BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc says entered into a purchase agreement with BMR-Landmark at Eastview LLC and BMR-Landmark at Eastview IV LLC
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc says has agreed to purchase its existing corporate headquarters
* Regeneron - purchase agreement provides for an 'as-is' sale of facility for a gross purchase price of $720 million Source text: (bit.ly/2imgzVQ) Further company coverage:
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel