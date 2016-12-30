BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Ryerson Holding Corp
* Files to say selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 21 million shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hxCvv2) Further company coverage:
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel