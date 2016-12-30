Dec 30 Sears Holdings :

* Sears Holdings -through Sears Roebuck acceptance and Kmart entered letter of credit and reimbursement agreement providing for $500 million secured standby letter of credit facility

* Says required to pay lenders an upfront fee equal to 1.50% of amount of commitments provided under letter of credit facility Source text (bit.ly/2iOgX29) Further company coverage: