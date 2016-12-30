BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Sears Holdings :
* Sears Holdings -through Sears Roebuck acceptance and Kmart entered letter of credit and reimbursement agreement providing for $500 million secured standby letter of credit facility
* Says required to pay lenders an upfront fee equal to 1.50% of amount of commitments provided under letter of credit facility Source text (bit.ly/2iOgX29) Further company coverage:
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel