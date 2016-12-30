BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Arlington Asset Investment Corp
* Arlington Asset Investment Corp - Files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares